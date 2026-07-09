Faith leaders from 20 churches and denominations gathered at Cole Park Wednesday night with a shared goal: praying for rain as the Coastal Bend faces a water crisis after years of drought.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said the inspiration for the interfaith gathering came from a higher calling.

Faith leaders from 20 churches unite at Cole Park to pray for rain amid Coastal Bend drought

"Something in me said stop, slow down and bring the community together to ask him for rain," Guajardo said.

Pastor David Bendett from Rock City Church helped coordinate the evening's events.

"We're the body of Christ and so we come together in unity together to say thanks to the Lord and to also petition for more rain in the future," Bendett said.

Jada Strayer

Dozens of community members joined the clergy, many saying they've witnessed the power of collective prayer before. Carrie was among those who felt compelled to attend.

"I'm here because I believe in prayer and I believe that a lot of people prayed for rain and we got it and so I think we need to thank God corporately and I think we need to pray for more rain," Carrie said.

Guajardo echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that divine intervention may be the community's best hope for ending the prolonged drought.

"The only sufficient amount of water is going to come from him. It's going to come from the rain, especially after this five year drought," Guajardo said.

Jada Strayer

Jada Strayer

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

