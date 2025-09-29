Everhart Road closes tonight for concrete work and water line installation in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will temporarily close Everhart Road from Mt. Vernon Drive to Lamont Street beginning tonight at 9 p.m. and continuing until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

The planned closure is essential to complete ongoing road and infrastructure improvements in the area. The scheduled work involves pouring concrete along this section of Everhart Road and installing a new water line.

These improvements are designed to enhance utility services for local businesses, providing them with updated and reliable infrastructure.

Last week's construction efforts were disrupted by inclement weather, which necessitated this rescheduling. The City appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and businesses during this necessary work.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the closure period. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic safely around the construction zone.

The City of Corpus Christi remains committed to minimizing inconvenience and ensuring the timely completion of these improvements.

