EPA rollback on emissions rules raises concerns for Northside neighbors living near refineries

The EPA has rolled back a federal rule that previously allowed the government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, and environmental groups say they're concerned those changes could eventually impact more than just cars.

On Corpus Christi's Northside, some neighbors living just feet away from refineries are paying close attention.

Corpus Christi Refinery Row residents worry about EPA emissions rollback

The Trump administration and the EPA rolled back a federal policy known as the "Endangerment Finding," which previously allowed the government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA finalized the rollback in February.

Jestine Knox has lived in the neighborhood her entire life — an area many call "Refinery Row," where homes sit just blocks from factories.

"This is my backyard… and the factories are my front yard," Knox said.

She says the impact of living near the refineries doesn't stay contained to one area.

"Those fumes don't stop right here. They're airborne, they go everywhere," Knox said.

Knox says health issues caused by the refineries have hit close to home. She was diagnosed with cancer, as was her daughter and three of her siblings.

"I was diagnosed with cancer. My daughter was," Knox said.

Payton Campbell, director of science with the Coastal Watch Association, says as of now the rollback directly impacts vehicle emissions but could eventually affect how other industries are regulated.

"They're not going to have as strict permitting guidelines and won't be held accountable to standards like they have been in the past," Campbell said.

Campbell says any changes would likely take time to fully play out.

"We could see changes fairly quickly within the next couple of years," Campbell said.

Knox says she believes there should be more regulation, not less.

"It's affecting the whole city as a whole. It's not just this area," Knox said.

Multiple environmental and industry groups, including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, were reached out to for comment but had not responded as of air time.

Residents along Refinery Row and environmental advocates say they are concerned for the future and will continue watching how these changes play out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

