Driver cited after 18-wheeler lodges under SPID overpass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler became stuck under the SPID overpass at Ayers Friday at about 12:15 p.m. when the semi proved too tall to pass beneath the bridge. The driver, a male, was not injured in the incident.

Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) officers on scene have said the driver will be cited. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is assisting at the scene.

Officials report the overpass sustained damage but is structurally stable; inspectors have not raised immediate safety concerns. Emergency crews cleared the vehicle and debris, and the turnaround in the area has been reopened to traffic.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were reported harmed. CCPD and DPS continue to handle traffic control and the follow-up investigation into the crash.

