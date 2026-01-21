Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation to host signature luncheon celebrating healthcare pioneer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next week, the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Foundation will host its signature luncheon in Corpus Christi, focusing on the civil rights leader's approach to medicine and putting patients first.

Dr. Garcia was a physician, World War II veteran, and civil rights leader who fought for fair healthcare and equality for Mexican Americans. The decorated American hero served as a Major in the U.S. Army and chief of surgery for several Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals during WWII, earning the Bronze Star Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

In 1984, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan. His impact on Texas is so profound that the Texas Legislature designated the third Wednesday in September as "Dr. Hector P. Garcia Texas State Recognition Day."

KRIS 6 Anchor Brian Hoffman spoke with his daughter, Dr. Cecilia Garcia Akers, who said this year's luncheon highlights her father's approach to medicine amid current healthcare challenges.

"Because of the horrible way healthcare is going in this country, we decided to pull him as the example of how to practice medicine, how to take care of patients which is what he did," Garcia Akers said. "Of all the wonderful things my father did, the first thing was he was a physician."

The 2026 Signature Luncheon Event will feature Dr. Nelly Garcia Blow, Chief Medical Officer of Amistad Health, as the keynote speaker. Garcia Blow will offer expert insight into Dr. Garcia's historical contributions to healthcare and how his visionary initiatives continue to shape modern medical access for underserved communities.

“We’ll be focusing in on healthcare initiatives. Dr Nelly Garcia Blow will be speaking about his influence on her and how she practices medicine. She is a very kind compassionate physician, she gets it, she understands. We can sit there and talk to her and her husband about healthcare.” Garcia Akers said.

The annual luncheon serves as a vital fundraiser to support the Foundation's ongoing missions. To date, the Foundation has provided over $400,000 in scholarships to local and state students. The organization recently made a $50,000 donation to Christus Health for services at the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Clinic.

The Foundation also continues efforts to support the upcoming Dr. Hector P. Garcia Center at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, which will house his digitized archives and personal memorabilia, along with ongoing assistance for needy veterans across the region.

"We need your support to ensure Dr. Garcia's legacy of humanitarianism and advocacy continues to inspire future generations," Garcia Akers said.

The luncheon takes place Friday, January 30, at 11:30 a.m. at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. For more information regarding tickets or sponsorship levels, contact the Foundation at (210) 415-5396 or via email at implanners@sbcglobal.net.

