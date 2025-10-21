Dr. Anita Kurian announced as newest Director of Public Health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has a new Director of Public Health after a 10-month search following the departure of the previous director earlier this year.

Dr. Anita Kurian was appointed Director of Public Health effective Monday, October 20 by city manager Peter Zanoni.

Dr. Kurian says she's honored and excited to serve the community, acknowledging the department has gone through major leadership transitions.

She says her focus will be on restoring consistency and credibility within the department, while also being a better steward of taxpayer dollars. She plans to foster new partnerships, encourage her team and build up employee morale to better serve residents.

"Like I said, this is my second day. I don't have all the answers. I won't presume that I know what the needs of this community are yet. But I do bring a deep commitment today to listen to understand the needs of this community, and to champion the initiatives that our city manager has already started," Kurian said.

Dr. Kurian brings 34 years of healthcare experience to the position, including 23 years specifically in public health, according to a staff announcement memo published by Zanoni. Most recently, Dr. Kurian served as Deputy Director at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, where she played a key role in the region's COVID-19 pandemic response efforts in Bexar County.

Additionally, Dr. Kurian served twelve years with the Tarrant County Public Health District, with over four of those years as Associate Director.

"My team and I are excited to start this journey together. Thank you for the warm welcome," Kurian said.

Dr. Kurian holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Karnataka Medical College, a Master of Public Health from Rollins School of Public Health, and a Doctor of Public Health from the University of North Texas Health Science Center. D.r Kurian also holds professional memberships with the Texas Public Health Association and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

The appointment ends an extended period of interim leadership for the health district. KRIS 6 previously reported that Dr. Fauzia Khan, the former director, was let go from the position in January 2025. Since then, Dr. Dante Gonzalez served as Interim Director of Public Health while the city conducted its search for a permanent replacement.

Dr. Gonzalez will now return to his previous role as Assistant Director of Public Health, working alongside Dr. Kurian to ensure continuity of services and operations.

Dr. Kurian's appointment comes at a time when public health departments nationwide continue to address ongoing challenges related to infectious diseases, community health disparities, and emergency preparedness.

The new director will be responsible for overseeing the health district's operations, serving both the city of Corpus Christi and Nueces County. The department handles a wide range of public health services, from infectious disease monitoring to community health programs and emergency response coordination.

Dr. Kurian's experience leading COVID-19 response efforts in San Antonio may prove particularly valuable as Corpus Christi continues to adapt to evolving public health needs and potential future emergencies.

