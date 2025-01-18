City manager ousts Dr. Fauzia Khan as Public Health Director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Fauzia Khan is no longer the Public Health Director for the City of Corpus Christi.

That's according to City Manager Peter Zanoni and multiple sources.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Zanoni released the following documented statement to KRIS 6 News.

From the desk of city manager Peter Zanoni

Dr. Khan had been with the Public Health District since October 2022. She replaced Annette Rodriguez, who was terminated in March 2022 after Corpus Christi and Nueces County reached a new agreement over the Public Health District.

At this time there's been no explanation on why Dr. Khan was terminated.

In the meantime, Zanoni has appointed Dr. Dante Gonzalez as interim director. Gonzalez has been with the Public Health District since 2016. Zanoni said the city will conduct a search for a permanent Public Health Director.

This is a developing story. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the latest.