Health director files suit against city officials alleging retaliation, unfair pay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez is suing several city officials for allegedly paying her unfairly and removing the city from the local health district as a form of retaliation against her.

Rodriguez names Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, City Manager Peter Zanoni, Assistant City Manager Steven Viera and Director of Human Resources Eyvon McHaney in the lawsuit.

Rodriguez's lawsuit argues that the city officials violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Equal Pay Act and retaliated against her because she demanded proper pay.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court on Dec. 13. It came about two months after she accused Zanoni in an EEOC complaint of paying her and other women unfairly compared to male employees and also discriminating against her for her hearing disability.

Rodriguez began working for the Health District in 2002 and later that same year she was appointed as the city's director of public health. At all "relevant times," Rodriguez has been employed by the city.

In the suit, Rodriguez said she complained about her pay to Zanoni soon after he was hired as City Manager in May 2019 and has tried to "resolve those concerns." It says that the defendants have not only refused to pay her the wages to which she is entitled, but also retaliated against her "jointly and individually" for voicing those concerns.

Rodriguez's suit also states that comments made by the defendants and other city employees have been untrue. Specifically, allegations by the defendants that Rodriguez made $600,000 was untrue, along with claims she made more than National Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

We'll have more on this breaking story as we learn about it.