City receives Rodriguez's notice of intent to file EEOC claim

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Peter Zanoni tells KRIS 6 News the City of Copus Christi received a letter from attorneys representing Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez of her intent to file an Equal Employment Opportunity Claim.

He says other than the letter sent a few weeks ago, the city has received no notice of litigation from Rodriguez, or her attorneys.

“We take them seriously,” Zanoni says. “It’s a serious issue. It’s part of the normal business we deal with in the hiring of employees.”

While he could not comment on the specifics of the letter, he said both Rodriguez and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales had been notified the city would stop paying Rodriguez’s overtime.

Zanoni says Rodriguez has primarily worked from home the last two years and there was no way to certify the hours she worked.

He added when informed, both Rodriguez and Canales were angry at the city’s decision.

“The judge expressed extreme dismay, that was the beginning of the issue(with the communication),” Zanoni said. “Both Annette and the judge were furious."

KRIS 6 News reached out to Rodriguez for comment and she has referred us to her attorney. We have also reached out to her attorney and will update this story once we receive comment.

