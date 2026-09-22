DPS ramps up Highway 361 enforcement after 3 deadly crashes in one week on Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have dramatically increased their presence on Highway 361 following three deadly crashes in one week, making nearly 2,000 traffic stops since launching a stepped-up enforcement initiative last month.

DPS started the Highway 361 initiative on Aug. 23 after three people were killed in crashes on the stretch of highway in a single week. The deaths prompted state legislators to demand faster action from both DPS and the Texas Department of Transportation.

"So DPS has increased patrols on State Highway 361, largely in response to residents' concerns about the number of crashes and fatal crashes that have occurred on this roadway," DPS Safety Education and Media Communications Sgt. Rob Mallory said.

DPS is working in coordination with the Texas Legislature and TxDOT on the effort. TxDOT has also lowered the speed limit from 60 to 50 mph on the stretch and deployed electronic speed signs.

The numbers show just how aggressive the enforcement has been. Since Aug. 23, troopers have made 1,946 traffic stops, issued 443 citations and 1,448 warnings, and made 42 arrests — including 8 DWIs.

"We've made close to 2000 traffic stops, about 1946 as of yesterday. We've issued 443 citations with 1,448 warnings. We've made 42 arrests. Eight of those include DWIs," Mallory said.

Troopers say the most common citation issued has been for seatbelt violations, followed by speeding and driving without a license.

"That's one of the things our troopers have been saying this last past week or so is they found a lot of people not wearing seatbelts, and that's a big concern for us because we know when these crashes do happen, when people are not secured in a seatbelt, their injuries are much more severe and there's a greater likelihood of a fatality occurring," Mallory said.

Mallory said the goal of the initiative is visibility and education, but that troopers will not hesitate to take enforcement action when necessary.

"You know, obviously our presence here, that's the goal of our presence to be out here, to be visible, uh, remind folks about the reduced speed limit out here, and then take enforcement action. If we need to, for people who are not following the new speed limit and also for any other traffic violations that they may be committing that lead to crashes," Mallory said.

Mallory said DPS is also asking the public to do its part.

"We need the public's help as well to make sure that when they get behind the wheel that they're driving. Keeping their focus on the road, they're not driving distracted and making sure everybody's buckled up every single time," Mallory said.

Mallory said the message he wants drivers to take away is simple.

"We're out here. Like I said, we're being visible out on this road because we want to reduce the number of crashes on this road and make it safer for everybody to travel to and from Port Aransas. You know, we're not going to hesitate to take enforcement action when necessary," Mallory said.

DPS says it will keep up the enforcement as long as needed to keep drivers safe.

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