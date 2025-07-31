West Broadway Street closing for waterline work August 4-6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of West Broadway Street in Corpus Christi will close for three days next week as crews install a new waterline to improve service in surrounding neighborhoods.

The closure will run from Port Avenue to Lexington Avenue beginning Monday, August 4, through Wednesday, August 6, to allow for the installation of a 16-inch waterline tie-in.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the affected area, though the street will be closed to through traffic.

The new waterline is part of an ongoing infrastructure improvement project aimed at enhancing water supply and pressure in surrounding neighborhoods, ensuring reliable and efficient service for years to come.

City officials advise motorists to seek alternate routes during the closure period and to remain cautious when driving near the construction zone. Detour signs will be posted to guide traffic around the affected area.

The City of Corpus Christi states this project is part of its commitment to maintaining and improving infrastructure for every city resident, business, and visitor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

