University Special Collections and Archives moving to downtown Corpus Christi to expand access

A significant transformation is underway as the University's Special Collections and Archives prepares to relocate from its campus home to a new downtown facility, marking a pivotal moment in making historical resources more accessible to the broader community.

Lori Podolsky, Director of Special Collections and Archives, oversees the ambitious three-week relocation project that will establish the archives at 233 North Chaparral, at the corner of Chaparral and Lomax in downtown Corpus Christi.

Safety and Growth Drive the Move

The relocation addresses both practical and strategic concerns. The current campus location on the second and top floors has proven vulnerable to hurricane damage and roof leaks during heavy rains. "We've had different hurricanes here that have actually impacted the campus," Podolsky explains. "At one time when the library was in the round building, it got damaged by a hurricane."

The downtown building offers superior protection, having "withstood a few different hurricanes" and providing better structural security for the irreplaceable collections. Additionally, the new facility will nearly double the available space and feature brand-new mobile storage systems with specialized shelving for maps, surveys, flat files, and rare books.

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EXPLORE THE DIGITAL ARCHIVE COLLECTION FOR YOURSELF HERE

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Treasures of Local History

The archives house remarkable collections that chronicle the rich history of Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend region. Among the flagship holdings are:

The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Papers: Documents from the renowned civil rights activist and family physician who made significant contributions to the Corpus Christi community.

The Conrad Blucher Collection: Spanning three to four generations of county surveyors, this collection includes surveys, records, and correspondence from the Blucher family dating back to their immigration from Germany in the 1800s. The materials provide fascinating insights into early life in Corpus Christi.

The Kilgore Collection: Donated by Daniel E. Kilgore, a Dallas-educated accountant and avid historian who settled in Corpus Christi, this collection features books and records about South Texas and the Coastal Bend area. Notable items include a wanted poster and sheriff's notebook from the 1880s.

The Murphy Gibbons South Texas Historical Papers: Research materials and editorials from the writer who contributed to the Corpus Christi Color Times.

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Enhanced Community Access

The downtown location represents more than just a change of address—it signals a commitment to community engagement. The new facility will offer extended evening and weekend hours, making the collections more accessible to residents throughout the region.

"We want to be in the heart of the community and part of the community," Podolsky emphasizes. The archives serve diverse users, from elementary school students to senior citizens conducting genealogical research, as well as scholars from across the United States.

The collections have supported various creative and academic endeavors, including research for a fictional spy novel set in 1970s Corpus Christi and materials for theatrical productions. University faculty from departments ranging from Mexican American history to theater and the College of Science regularly incorporate these resources into their coursework.

Future Expansion Plans

The increased space will accommodate new acquisitions, including the Chapman family records currently housed at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, and materials related to the Executive Surf Club and surfboards—perfect for those interested in the area's beach culture at Bob Hall Pier.

The archives also plans to expand its oral history program, inviting community members to share their memories and experiences of life in Corpus Christi, ensuring that contemporary voices join the historical record.

While establishing this community presence downtown, the archives will maintain its campus connection to continue serving university faculty and students, ensuring that academic and community needs remain fully supported.

The move represents a strategic investment in preserving and sharing the region's heritage while making these invaluable resources more accessible to everyone who calls the Coastal Bend home.

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