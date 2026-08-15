Power restored to thousands of AEP Texas customers who lost power Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

UPDATE 7:10 PM: Power has been restored to the nearly 9,000 customers who lost power Saturday night. AEP Texas said the power outage was caused by an equipment failure at the Morris Street substation.

ORIGINAL:

Nearly 9,000 AEP Texas customers in the downtown, westside, bay area, and uptown areas of Corpus Christi were without power Saturday evening after an issue at a substation, according to the utility.

Omar Lopez, a spokesperson for AEP Texas, told KRIS 6 News that 8,800 customers lost power due to a problem at the Morris Street substation. Lopez said crews were transferring the electrical load and expected to restore service by 9:30 p.m. or sooner. The cause of the outage had not yet been determined.

Customers can check their outage status or report an outage here or by calling AEP Texas at 1-866-223-8508.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.