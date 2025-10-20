Thousands joined "No Kings" rallies across the nation Saturday, including right here in Corpus Christi

Thousands gathered across the nation Saturday for "No Kings" rallies protesting President Trump's policies, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement ramps up arrests in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The nationwide protests drew condemnation from many Republican leaders, who called the demonstrations anti-American.

In Corpus Christi, protesters gathered at Waters Edge Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon for the local "No Kings" rally.

Organizers said they hoped thousands would attend the event, which marked the second such protest in the area. A previous "No Kings" event took place in June, drawing more than 4,000 people according to organizers.

"The last no kings that we had was in June and there was 2,100 cities across the nation, but today there's over 2,500 cities," said Stacie Garrecht, leader of Indivisible Coastal Bend.

"So I think it's really important for people to stand up and speak out. We have been king free since America has been king free since 1776, and we want to keep it that way."

Garrecht said organizers expected a larger crowd for Saturday's protest than the original event in June.