The Texas Bluesmen bring their Blues Brothers experience to Corpus Christi to benefit The Ritz Theater

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high-energy night of soul, R&B, and showmanship is coming to Corpus Christi on Oct. 9, 2026, when The Texas Bluesmen take the stage at Bar Under the Sun in a fundraiser supporting The Ritz Theater, one of downtown Corpus Christi's historic cultural landmarks.

Billed as the only fully recognized and endorsed Blues Brothers tribute act in Texas, the band delivers the complete Jake and Elwood experience — complete with sharp suits, signature sunglasses, and the powerhouse musicianship that made the original act legendary. Modeled after the iconic Saturday Night Live sketches and the 1980 film starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, the performance will feature tight horn arrangements, explosive vocals, and the unmistakable energy of "Joliet" Jake and Elwood J. Blues, backed by a multi-piece band featuring a "who's who" of Texas talent.

The band owns licensed replicas of both the original 1974 Dodge Monaco Bluesmobile and a Blues Brothers 2000 car, as well as a Chicago Police car replica. Fans can pose for photos with the Bluesmobile at the show.

From track shows to statewide favorites

The group's story began in spring 2018, when Paul Andrews, who portrays Joliet Jake Blues, set out to build a North Texas tribute act. A longtime performer and owner of a Bluesmobile replica, Andrews partnered with Justin Clark, a veteran Elwood portrayer who had previously performed in Branson, Missouri's Legends show.

What started as track shows quickly grew into a full live ensemble. Today, the band has logged more than 500 performances across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and beyond — appearing at clubs, festivals, theaters, corporate events, car shows, and House of Blues venues in Texas and Louisiana.

Early validation came in October 2018 when the group shared the stage with Aykroyd and James Belushi, John's brother. That recognition, combined with ownership of licensed vehicle replicas, has cemented their status as Texas' premier Blues Brothers experience.

Meet a Blues Brothers original: Tom "Bones" Malone

A limited number of Meet & Greet upgrades will give ticket holders the chance to meet the band, including world-famous trombonist Tom "Bones" Malone.

An original Blues Brothers band member, Malone wrote the horn chart for the very first Blues Brothers sketch on Saturday Night Live, appeared in the 1980 film, and contributed to the classic album Briefcase Full of Blues as well as Blues Brothers 2000.

Malone's résumé stretches far beyond the Blues Brothers. He served as arranger and later musical director for Saturday Night Live from 1975 to 1985, and spent more than two decades in the CBS Orchestra on Late Show with David Letterman. He has recorded or performed with artists ranging from James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Paul McCartney to Miles Davis and Pink Floyd. A true multi-instrumentalist, he is proficient on trombone, trumpet, saxophone, tuba, flutes, and more.

Tickets and upgrades

Proceeds from the event support The Ritz Theater in downtown Corpus Christi. Tickets are available now.



General Admission: $35 per person

Reserved Table for 4 (includes admission): $199

Meet & Greet Add-On (available with either ticket type): $50 per person

The show is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2026, at Bar Under the Sun in Corpus Christi.

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