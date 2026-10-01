The Red Clay Strays headed to The Hilliard Center in 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend—mark your calendars and get ready to lose your mind.

Red Clay Strays just dropped the news that their Grateful Tour is rolling into Hilliard Center Arena on Saturday, September 18, 2027, and they’re bringing the absolute heat with St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Doors (well, showtime) at 7:00 PM. This is the kind of night that turns into a story you tell for years.

If you’ve been living under a rock (or just not on TikTok), here’s the quick version of why this band is everywhere right now: These Mobile, Alabama boys started out grinding Gulf Coast bars, playing marathon sets of Skynyrd, Waylon, Queen—whatever paid the tip jar enough for a motel room. They switched to originals, crowdfunded their first record, and then lightning struck. A live performance of “Wondering Why” went nuclear on TikTok in late 2023. Suddenly, the song’s climbing the charts, racking up hundreds of millions of streams, going 3× Platinum, and the whole world is singing along to that gruff, soulful voice of Brandon Coleman.

Now they’re headlining arenas, opening for the Rolling Stones, selling out the Ryman, and packing festivals. Their sound is that perfect Southern stew—Allman Brothers swagger, Waylon grit, a little Stevie Ray fire, Muscle Shoals soul, and lyrics that hit on love, faith, hard times, and trying to stick together when everything feels divided. It’s rowdy one minute, gospel-tinged and tender the next. Exactly the kind of band that makes an arena feel like a sweaty club.

And St. Paul & The Broken Bones? Pure dynamite. That horn-driven, high-energy soul is the perfect partner for a night like this.

Red Clay Strays

Tickets go on sale soon, so don’t sleep:

Venue Presale

Thursday, October 8 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Password: WANNAB

Online only.

Public On Sale

Friday, October 9 at 10:00 AM

Grab ’em at Ticketmaster.com, HilliardCenter.com, or in person at the Arena Box Office.

Prices start at a very reasonable $39.50. VIP packages will be available online only—details drop when you go to buy.

This is one of those “you had to be there” shows. Red Clay Strays are the real deal—authentic, loud, full of heart—and they’re only getting bigger. September 18, 2027 at the Hilliard. Be there or hear about it forever.

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