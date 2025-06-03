Texas DPS troopers compete in commercial vehicle inspection challenge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety inspectors showcased their skills in commercial vehicle safety inspections at the 32nd annual Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Challenge held at the American Bank Center.

The competition tests troopers' knowledge and skill in ensuring the safety of 18-wheelers, commercial vehicles and school buses that are common on Texas roads and highways.

"We work in conjunction with industry, their drivers as well as the companies, to make sure that vehicles are safe traveling down the roadways. We help teach drivers how to conduct pre-trip inspections, what violations to look that makes vehicles unsafe going down the roadway," Dustin Henderson from the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The challenge included a written exam followed by hands-on inspection demonstrations.

The top commercial vehicle enforcement trooper from the competition advances to the North American Inspection Championship in August, which will be held in Minneapolis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

