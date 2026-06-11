Texas DPS officers compete in 34th annual Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Texas Challenge

Texas Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement personnel traveled to Corpus Christi this week to compete in the 34th annual Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Texas Challenge, demonstrating their knowledge and skills in enforcing federal motor carrier safety regulations.

Corporal Kaleb Rains, based in Eastland, was named DPS Grand Champion. Houston Police Department's Scott Henderson was named Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program Grand Champion. Both were selected to compete at the North America Inspectors Championship in August.

Corporal Dillon Steadman, based in Georgetown, earned the title of DPS Reserve Grand Champion. Carrollton Police Department's Ed Clark earned the title of MCSAP Reserve Grand Champion.

A total of 21 DPS personnel competed in the 2026 Texas Challenge, along with 9 Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program officers. MCSAP officers are law enforcement officers and deputies from various agencies throughout the state who have received DPS CVE training and certification.

Over three days of competition, participants were required to inspect multiple types of commercial vehicles and take a written exam to test their knowledge of rules, regulations and operational procedures. Events were judged by industry personnel and current DPS CVE and MCSAP agency supervisors.

DPS also provided a variety of safety training presentations to transportation industry safety professionals in attendance.

The Texas CVE Challenge brings together law enforcement, industry experts and trucking professionals to foster collaboration, promote a shared commitment to safety and drive continuous improvement across the commercial vehicle industry.

DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement has a history dating back nearly a century. In 1927, increased truck traffic on small Texas roads caused significant damage to highways and bridges. The Texas Legislature authorized the Texas Highway Department to employ 18 license and weight inspectors and one chief inspector to enforce existing regulations. Within two years, that section grew to 50 personnel and was named the State Highway Patrol.

By 1931, the enforcing agency expanded to include 120 personnel. Today, 659 DPS personnel are certified to enforce federal motor carrier safety regulations, stationed across Texas.

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