CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of attendees at the Texas Democratic Convention are filling downtown Corpus Christi, and local businesses say they are already feeling the economic impact.

At Marty McPie's, Manager Gavin Scarborough said the extra foot traffic has made for busier shifts and longer rushes.

Texas Democratic Convention draws crowds, delivers economic boost to Corpus Christi businesses

"We've been experiencing a lot of extra business lately. Our rushes are definitely harder, lasting longer," Scarborough said.

Some of that spike in customers is coming from out-of-town visitors attending the convention. Jada and Don Howard, a brother and sister who drove from McKinney to Corpus Christi for the event, said they are making a point to support local businesses during their visit.

"I wish we had planned more time because there's so many tourist things... But we're making sure not to hit the corporate places, like a Whataburger, not saying it's bad but I'd rather support local business and find out what it is that makes this place so great," Jada and Don Howard said.

At Water Street Oyster Bar, General Manager Lamont Evans said part of their increase in customers comes from a partnership with Visit Corpus Christi, which is offering dining incentives during the convention weekend.

"We partnered with Visit Corpus Christi as an incentive for people to come eat lunch or dinner… and so lunch business has been booming, dinner has been booming, but especially our happy hour," Evans said.

Evans said visitors from across Texas are helping boost not just sales, but exposure for local restaurants.

"It does. I mean, especially from an economic standpoint. It's a way for people visiting from San Antonio, Dallas, Austin—even Fort Worth—to know that we have a great restaurant to dine at," Evans said.

As the convention continues, many downtown businesses are looking to benefit from the added foot traffic.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.