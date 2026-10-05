Texas country heavyweights Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum bring the Naughty or Nice Tour to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum are bringing their Naughty or Nice Tour to Corpus Christi, and the pairing is as rare as the format: two of Texas country's biggest names sharing one stage for an acoustic song swap.

The concert comes to the Old Market Pavilion at Concrete Street on Friday, Dec. 4. Only 3,000 tickets are available in the Pavilion — a limited, intimate run for two artists who regularly headline arenas.

Fans who want first access can register for the venue presale at https://app.hive.co/l/3zaunf. The presale opens Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Koe Wetzel: hillbilly punk-rock from East Texas

Born Ropyr Madison Koe Wetzel on July 14, 1992, in Pittsburg, East Texas — a name that pays homage to outlaw country legend David Allan Coe — Wetzel has had music in his life from the very beginning. His mother was a touring country singer who had him on stage at just 6 years old. He later played linebacker at Tarleton State University in Stephenville before dropping out around his sophomore year to pursue music full time, forming Koe Wetzel and the Konvicts.

His sound is its own category: a raw collision of outlaw country, Texas country, rock, grunge, and hip-hop influences that fans have tagged "hillbilly punk-rock." His lyrics have never shied away from real life in its most unfiltered form. The fan-favorite track "February 28, 2016" chronicles a drunken night that ends in a public intoxication arrest, with the hook "Who is sober enough to drive me to Taco Bell?" Other certified tracks include "Drunk Driving," "Something to Talk About," "Creeps," and "Cabo."

His independent album Noise Complaint (2016/2017) launched him into Texas country stardom. He later signed with Columbia Records and released Harold Saul High (2019), Sellout (2020), Hell Paso (2022, which reached No. 3 on the Country Albums chart), 9 Lives (2024), and The Night Champion (2026). His first Country Airplay single, "High Road," featuring Jessie Murph, spent five weeks at No. 1 in late 2024 and early 2025, becoming the most-played country song of 2025. A Pollstar top tours fixture and arena headliner, Wetzel is also a partner in the Fort Worth venue Koe Wetzel's Riot Room. He is currently in the midst of the Night Champion World Tour.

Off the road, life has changed in the best of ways. Wetzel and concert photographer Bailey Fisher welcomed a daughter, Woods Madison Wetzel, in May 2025. He got engaged to Fisher in April 2026 and has spoken openly about drinking less and focusing on personal growth since becoming a father.

Parker McCollum: the Gold Chain Cowboy

Parker Yancey McCollum was born June 15, 1992, in Conroe, Texas, near Houston. He grew up surrounded by classic country — Willie Nelson, George Strait, Buck Owens — and the Red Dirt sounds of artists like Cross Canadian Ragweed. He spent summers working cattle ranches with his grandfather, started writing songs as a teenager, was playing clubs by age 16, and eventually dropped out of college to go all in on music.

His sound blends Texas country and Americana with heartland rock and singer-songwriter depth — more polished than Wetzel's raw edge, but rooted in the same authentic Texas soil. Fans and the industry know him as the "Gold Chain Cowboy."

His independent albums The Limestone Kid (2015) and Probably Wrong (2017) built his Texas fanbase before he signed with MCA Nashville/UMG. What followed was one of the steadiest runs in modern country: four consecutive No. 1 singles on Country Airplay — "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved By You," "Handle On You," and "Burn It Down." Gold Chain Cowboy (2021) went Gold and reached No. 6 on the Country Albums chart. His self-titled 2025 album marked a career-best Billboard 200 debut at No. 35, also landing at No. 6 on the Country Albums chart. He is a two-time ACM Award winner, a CMT Award winner, and a multiple CMA nominee.

Two Texans, one friendship

These two go back. Both broke out of the Texas independent scene around the same time — McCollum with The Limestone Kid in 2015, Wetzel with Noise Complaint in 2016 — and a long friendship has followed.

Their Gold-certified collaboration "Love," from Wetzel's Noise Complaint, tells the story of a stripper from San Angelo and has become one of the most requested live-show tracks for both artists. They performed it together in a surprise Las Vegas duet in 2023. In early 2026, the two confirmed they were in the studio writing and recording a new song together.

The Naughty or Nice Tour name carries some history. A 2017 Christmas tour the two artists shared has become legendary in their circles — a chaotic run involving broken mirrors, drywall, and the kind of stories both have been retelling with big laughs ever since.

For Corpus Christi fans, Dec. 4 at Concrete Street is the chance to see that friendship — and that music — play out live with only 3,000 tickets in the Pavilion. Presale access opens Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. for fans who register at https://app.hive.co/l/3zaunf. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

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