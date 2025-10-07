Streat Corner Kitchen wins national grant, offers free tacos on National Taco Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Streat Corner Kitchen by Loli's will serve free tacos today in celebration of National Taco Day, thanks to a grant from Siete Foods' Juntos Fund.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the taquería's downtown location at 601 N. Water St., next to Cassidy's Irish Pub. Each person will receive one free taco with a choice of asada, chicharrón or chicken tinga on homemade corn tortillas, plus a corn cup. No purchase is required, though supplies are limited.

Streat Corner Kitchen is one of 25 taquerías nationwide selected to receive funding from Siete Foods' $250,000 National Taco Day initiative. The program is part of the company's larger $400,000 Juntos Fund, launched during Latino Heritage Month to support underserved communities through education, entrepreneurship and wellness.

"Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to get the word out about our food," Streat Corner Kitchen posted on social media. "Thank you Siete for including us in your Juntos Program."

Contributed Streat Corner Kitchen by Loli's

The timing of the grant comes during a pivotal moment for the business. Streat Corner Kitchen recently opened at its new downtown location after what the team described as an "unforgettable opening week." The first week included training new staff, launching an expanded menu, managing a busy ArtWalk night and catering 350 enchilada nachos for the IBC Mariachi Festival on Saturday.

"To our Corpus Christi community: THANK YOU for showing up for us," the business stated. "You made this week magic."

Siete Foods, a Mexican-American food brand known for heritage-inspired products, established the Juntos Fund to celebrate food, culture and community while supporting local taquerías across the country. The company is funding National Taco Day events at participating locations nationwide.

In addition to the free taco offering, Streat Corner Kitchen will serve its regular menu, including elote flights and Texicana fries.

