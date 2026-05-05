Sevendust, Theory of a Deadman headed to Corpus Christi in September

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman are bringing the Dead/Seven Tour to Concrete Street Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, with special guests Return to Dust.

General admission advance tickets are $40, plus fees. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. CT. Several presale opportunities are available before then.

An artist presale begins Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. CT. A venue presale and CSA presale both begin Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. CT. All presales end Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Fans can join the CSA Newsletter to receive a presale code at https://bit.ly/CSANewsletter.

Sevendust formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1994. Bassist Vince Hornsby, drummer Morgan Rose, and guitarist John Connolly founded the band before recruiting vocalist Lajon Witherspoon and guitarist Clint Lowery. The band went through several name changes — from Snake Nation to Rumblefish to Crawlspace — before settling on Sevendust, a name inspired by the commercial insecticide "Sevin Dust."

The band's 1997 self-titled debut album sold only 310 copies in its first week but eventually achieved gold certification through relentless touring and word-of-mouth. Sevendust built a following with an aggressive blend of heavy metal and alternative rock, anchored by Witherspoon's vocals and the band's signature heavy riffs.

Their breakthrough came with 2001's "Animosity," which produced hits including "Angel's Son" — a tribute to late friend Lynn Strait of Snot — and "Praise." The band has earned three consecutive gold albums and a Grammy nomination over more than three decades in the rock world.

Theory of a Deadman formed in Delta, British Columbia, in 1999, built around frontman Tyler Connolly's songwriting. The band landed its big break when Connolly got a demo tape to Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, leading to Theory of a Deadman becoming the first band signed to Kroeger's 604 Records label in 2001.

The band's 2002 self-titled debut, co-produced by Kroeger, established a post-grunge sound with country and acoustic elements. The lineup includes guitarist Dave Brenner and bassist Dean Back. The band found commercial success with "Scars & Souvenirs" in 2008, which produced hits including "Bad Girlfriend" and "Hate My Life."

Theory of a Deadman has released eight studio albums, building a reputation for anthemic rock songs rooted in working-class themes and personal relationships.

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