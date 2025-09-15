CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new phishing scam is targeting drivers across Texas with fake text messages claiming to be from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles about outstanding traffic tickets.

Scammers target Texas drivers with fake DMV ticket texts

I received one of these suspicious messages Monday morning that appeared to be a final notice about an unpaid traffic ticket, complete with threats of serious penalties if I didn't pay immediately or click a provided link.

The message looked legitimate at first glance and might cause drivers to question their recent driving habits. However, it's completely fake.

"It's definitely a phishing scam, a very common one," said Katie Galan, director of education and community engagement with the Better Business Bureau.

The scam uses several tactics designed to trick recipients into falling for it, including an urgent-sounding message and a link that asks victims to pay immediately.

"Maybe asking you for your social security number or some sort of personally identifiable information," Galan said.

After closer look, it wasn't even sent directly to me — it was a group chat, with 15 of us. Some people in the chat were responding, saying they don't even have a driver's license and questioning whether the message was real.

However, Galan warns against responding to these messages at all, even to question their authenticity.

"Would you recommend to respond at all,” I asked.

Galan responded no.

While some people try to play along with scammers, the BBB strongly advises against any engagement.

"Even if you're just saying take me out of this group text, what you are basically telling them is that there is activity on the other end of that line so they are going to continue to target you," Galan said.

If you receive a similar text and feel the need to verify whether you have an outstanding ticket, do so independently.

"Find that official website, find that phone number, give them a call and say hey I received this, is it from you? It's not going to be," Galan said.

Don't click on any links in suspicious messages. Most importantly, remember that government entities always contact citizens through traditional mail.

"No government entity whether that's your sheriff, whether that's social security administration, IRS, none of them are ever, ever going to contact you via phone, text or email," Galan said.

If you receive one of these scam messages, report it to the Better Business Bureau to help warn others, and be sure to block and report the phone number.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

