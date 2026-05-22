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Sailors from 15 states and 3 countries compete in ILCA US National Championship in Corpus Christi

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KRIS 6
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90 sailors from 15 states and 3 countries are competing on Corpus Christi Bay in the 2026 ILCA US National Championship.

The holiday weekend regatta serves as a qualifier for several world championships and a stepping stone for the Olympics.

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Organizers have also designated the event a "Clean Regatta," with a focus on reducing waste and protecting the bay.

Championship races run through Monday and are expected to bring a significant economic boost to the Coastal Bend.

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