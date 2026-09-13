Ruthie's community resource center opens in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Ruthie's, a new nonprofit community resource center, celebrated its grand opening Sunday afternoon in downtown Corpus Christi.

Ruthie's community resource center opens in downtown Corpus Christi

Located at 417 South Upper Broadway, the center provides free food, clothing, showers and other resources to anyone in need. The organization is built on the spirit of giving and acknowledges that struggle can look different for everyone.

Marilena Garza, the founder and CEO of the free store, said the center is meant to serve everyone in the community.

"The free store is for everybody."

Garza said advocacy for those facing poverty and houselessness is a critical part of the organization's mission.

"It's for people who need help, and we really need people to advocate that there is a serious problem, not just here in Corpus Christi, but in the coastal bend abroad with poverty and houselessness. So we need people to advocate."

Ruthie's is open every Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

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