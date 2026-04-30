Ritz Theatre marks restoration milestones and flamenco performance in May

The Ritz Theatre is entering a new chapter this May, with major restoration milestones and a special cultural event to bring the community together while honoring the venue's history.

Capturing the theatre before transformation

The month begins with a "before" photoshoot led by Matt Lambros, the photographer behind afterthefinalcurtain.net, known for documenting historic theatres. Lambros will capture the Ritz in its current state, creating a visual record of the two decades of preservation work that have kept the cultural landmark alive as it awaits full rehabilitation.

The photographic documentation serves as both an artistic endeavor and a historical record, honoring the work of those who have preserved the theatre's legacy during its dormant years.

KRIS 6 News The Ritz.

Uncovering original colors

Following the photoshoot, EverGreene Architectural Arts will conduct a comprehensive color study of the theatre's interior. The process involves taking samples for laboratory analysis to determine the original plaster and paint colors used when the theatre first opened.

A 1929 newspaper article described the original colors as "unusually bright" and "rich, but still...harmonious." The EverGreene team will go beyond research by restoring a 10-foot section of wall to its 1929 appearance, offering a glimpse into what theatre patrons experienced nearly a century ago.

Flamenco night at Bar Under the Sun

On May 13, The Ritz partners with Arte y Pasión Flamenco and Spanish Performing Arts Company for a flamenco performance at Bar Under the Sun. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and runs approximately 90 minutes, with a cash bar and food options available throughout the event.

The Ritz

Arte y Pasión is led by dancer and artistic director Tamara Adira. The company is a Texas 501(c)(3) organization recognized as one of the most contemporary Spanish dance companies in the United States.

The company describes its mission as using flamenco as "a vehicle of healing and restoration, and the promotion of human rights and equality," with a vision focused on fostering the growth and evolution of flamenco throughout San Antonio and greater Texas.

"Our work is imbued with meaning and human significance," the company said.

Arte y Pasión's programming includes avant-garde performance, cultural exchange and mentorship between Spain and the United States, therapeutic flamenco programs, and healing modalities. While rooted in traditional flamenco dance, guitar, and singing, the company also incorporates spoken word, performance art, and contemporary movement.

A month of progress

May represents a pivotal moment for The Ritz Theatre, combining historical preservation with cultural programming. The photographic documentation and color analysis will inform the theatre's restoration, while the Arte y Pasión performance reflects the venue's continued role as a cultural hub.

For more information about the May 13 performance or the theatre's restoration progress, contact the theatre directly or visit their website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.