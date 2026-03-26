Ritz Theatre hosts annual mahjong tournament to raise funds for historic downtown Corpus Christi venue

The historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Corpus Christi is preparing for a major restoration and expansion.

Executive Director Art Seago said the project is gaining momentum, with major construction slated to begin in spring 2027. The goal is to reopen the venue by late 2028 or 2029, in time for its 100th anniversary on Dec. 25, 2029.

Preliminary interior demolition, including the removal of outdated additions like old chairs and concession counters, is expected to begin in late summer or early fall 2026. Sego, who joined the project on Oct. 1, noted the building remains watertight and secure thanks to a new roof funded by city and federal grants and the efforts of previous stewards, Corpus Christi PATCH.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ART SEAGO

Originally opened on Christmas Day 1929, the Ritz Theatre served as the first air-conditioned building in Corpus Christi. The Spanish Renaissance-Art Deco venue hosted vaudeville acts, Broadway-style performances, movies, and rock concerts before closing in 1989.

The restoration team aims to preserve the theater's historical character while transforming it into a modern performing arts venue. Parts of the original Carrier Brunswick air conditioning units may be repurposed into furniture, such as cocktail tables.

The venue's natural acoustics were recently demonstrated when bagpiper Allie the Piper spontaneously performed on stage during a visit.

Ongoing fundraising remains essential for the project. The Ritz Theatre Inc. is hosting the 3rd Annual "Rack 'Em for the Ritz" Mahjong Tournament on March 26 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina to generate resources.

The organization is also expanding its Ritz Spotlight Series, bringing performances to other local venues. Upcoming events include a Spanish dance troupe in May, a mentalist and magician in August, and a concert in October. Plans are also underway to develop an education program for local schools, with a new staff position being posted soon to oversee it.

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