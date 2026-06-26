CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Republicans gathered along Shoreline Drive near Water's Edge Park Thursday evening, waving flags and holding signs as the Democratic convention got underway in Corpus Christi.

Dozens of supporters lined the street to make their presence known as Democrats arrived in town for the weekend convention.

Republicans welcome Democrats to Corpus Christi as convention weekend gets underway

Carmen Calderone, chair of the Nueces County Republican Party, said the gathering was about visibility for local candidates.

"So we're just here to raise awareness about our candidates, our local Republican candidates. We got a great slate of Republican candidates from the bottom to the top, and with the Democrats coming, we just wanted to welcome them to town with a little, you know, flag wave and sign wave."

Calderone said the message for undecided voters is straightforward — compare the party platforms and decide what aligns with their priorities.

"So I would just say look at the, look at the party platforms, look at what we do. The Republicans are focused on lowering taxes, creating jobs, safer communities, all the things that really affect you in your day to day lives."

Silvia Saenz said the turnout from across the Coastal Bend reflected strong community support for the party.

"It shows me that we definitely have a support system that is not backing down and we need to show up to show the people what is really happening so I support everyone that's out here and everyone all over America as well because I have seen the unity and we gotta continue this momentum."

Across the street, a lone Democratic supporter also showed up. Jay Lita said he felt compelled to come out after following political content online.

"I am by myself. I was just at home and I've been watching everything that he's been putting out on YouTube. And I just got frustrated, said, you know what, I'm gonna make a sign. I don't need anybody. I'll just come by myself."

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