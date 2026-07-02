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Red, White and Boom at Whataburger Field celebrates America's 250th anniversary Friday

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Whataburger Field
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Whataburger Field is hosting Red White and Boom, presented by WPI, on Friday, July 3 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, vendors, a petting zoo, interactive games and a performance by The Scarecrow People all leading up to a fireworks display.

The Scarecrow People will perform from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. from the Goodwill Deck. Fireworks begin at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Attendees are free to roam the field for all events and watch the fireworks show from the outfield.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and $5 for kids. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets are available at cchooks.com. For more information, call 361-561-HOOK.

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