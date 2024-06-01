Pride Month takes a running start with Rainbow Run race

Coastal Bend Pride Center (CBPC) held its second annual Rainbow Run 5k on Sat. June 1

The Coastal Bend Pride Center (CBPC) held its second annual Rainbow Run/Walk 5k race on Sat. June 1 at 7 a.m. at Cole Park. About 200 people participated in the race and attended the event.

"We're super excited to be here. It's the official kickoff to Pride month here in Corpus Christi. We are happy to be here for our second year doing this," Coastal Bend Pride Center Director Robert Kymes said.

Runners started and finished the 5k course in front of the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation sign at Cole Park. Some participants traveled from San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley to take part in the festivities.

"We're wanting to make sure the next one is even bigger and better. It's always going to be hot because its in June but we're happy to be here early in the morning, getting people out and getting people exercising, you know making sure that people are active, so we're happy to provide that service to our community," Kymes said.

Inclusive events like the Rainbow Run/Walk 5k mean a lot to the LGBTQ+ community in the Coastal Bend.

“It’s a really cool one for visibility because we don’t have a pride parade in June, just because it’s so hot," Kymes said. "So, this is almost as big as our parade, so we just want to make sure people see us, that we’re here, and that we do have community that can come together for events like this. So, we’re glad to be here showcasing the rainbow, and just having all identities here as part of the team.”

The CBPC has several other Pride Month festivities planned for the remainder of the month of June. A full calendar with all of the events can be found here.

