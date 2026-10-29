Port of Corpus Christi leaders tout expansion, diversification during State of the Port

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port of Corpus Christi leaders used Thursday’s annual State of the Port address to highlight the port’s growing role in global energy exports while laying out plans they say could bring another wave of industrial development and jobs to the Coastal Bend.

During the event at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center, port commissioners and regional leaders highlighted several major initiatives, including the recently deepened Corpus Christi Ship Channel, plans for a 2,000-acre inland logistics hub near Robstown, a potential container terminal with DP World and studies examining nuclear technology for future maritime and energy needs.

For Port of Corpus Christi Commission Chairman Gabe Guerra, those projects are part of a larger effort to translate the port’s infrastructure into economic growth for people living across the region.

“I think people need to understand that the region and the port is well positioned to help drive prosperity and bring more commerce to the community,” Guerra said. Guerra said the port’s established energy industry is only part of that equation. He pointed to infrastructure, power, manufacturing and the local workforce as pieces that could attract additional companies to the Coastal Bend.

“If that comes to fruition, the manufacturing jobs, the growth will be astronomical for this region,” Guerra said of the DP World proposal. “We have all the important ingredients, including, as you've heard today, the workforce that has the grit, the innovation.”

Billions invested in the Port of Corpus Christi

Port leaders said the Corpus Christi Ship Channel has reached a depth of 54 feet following a nearly $700 million investment spanning roughly three decades.

Over the past decade, the port has also spent more than $1 billion on capital improvements and deferred maintenance across docks and surrounding properties.

Those investments come as the Coastal Bend has attracted more than $65 billion in private investment. During Thursday's discussion, regional leaders said another $55 billion or more in potential development could follow.

The port's deep-water access remains a central part of attracting those projects.

“Having a deepwater port is the reason why they're all here,” Guerra said.

Robstown could become a major link in port operations

One of the projects discussed Thursday would extend the port's economic footprint miles inland.

The Port of Corpus Christi is progressing on plans for a roughly 2,000-acre inland port and rail logistics center near Robstown. The project is intended to support manufacturing and improve the movement of cargo throughout the Coastal Bend and beyond.

Robstown is also home to Tesla's lithium refinery.

During a panel following the State of the Port address, Tesla Senior Manager Jason Bevan discussed the importance of deep-water access and the Coastal Bend's existing pool of industrial workers, including chemical operators, electricians and millwrights.

Tesla and other industrial operators are also working with Del Mar College and regional vocational institutions to recruit local workers and create pathways into technical jobs.

Guerra said keeping those opportunities close to home is one of the most important parts of the region's economic development.

“I think this highlights that we have all the makings of another wave of opportunity to create jobs for those kids here in our community who want to stay here and the families who want their kids at home,” Guerra said.

DP World container terminal could diversify the port

Another proposed project could change the kinds of cargo moving through Corpus Christi.

In June, DP World signed an exclusive negotiation agreement for a long-term lease to develop and operate a container terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi.

Port Commissioner Mike Hunter called the proposed development one of the most significant projects currently facing the port.

“I don't think people understand the impact of it,” Hunter said. “It diversifies our economy down here. It creates new opportunity for pretty much any new manufacturing that we don't currently have.”Hunter said more than 90% of the port's current business is energy-related, making the potential addition of containerized cargo particularly significant.

“I think we could use a little diversity down here,” Hunter said.

Hunter described a future in which shipping containers arriving in Corpus Christi could move by rail to Robstown before continuing to destinations across North America.

The container project remains in the negotiation and development stage, but port leaders believe it could complement the proposed inland logistics center while creating opportunities for industries that have historically had little presence at the port.

Energy remains the backbone of port activity

Diversification may be part of the port's future, but energy remains at the center of its current operations.

According to figures presented during the State of the Port, Corpus Christi is the nation's leading crude oil export gateway and the second-largest U.S. export gateway for liquefied natural gas.

Port customers handle more than 60% of the national crude export market, while Corpus Christi ranks third globally in total crude oil exports.

Rotterdam is the port's largest individual trading partner, receiving nearly 25% of cargo leaving Corpus Christi.

Port officials also used Thursday's address to illustrate the scale of those energy shipments, saying a single large LNG vessel leaving Corpus Christi can carry enough energy to power approximately 2.67 million European homes for one week.

Guerra said world events can have a direct impact on demand for products moving out of the Coastal Bend.

“Part of what we do here in our own backyard is going to supply the Middle East,” Guerra said. “But it's more about than just the energy play. It's really about all the other pieces that come with it around the manufacturing.”

Port explores nuclear technology

Port officials also highlighted an emerging initiative involving nuclear technology.

In August, the port executed a memorandum of cooperation with the U.S. Maritime Administration to evaluate floating nuclear technology and small modular reactors, known as SMRs, for potential commercial shipping resiliency.

That effort is accompanied by a site-specific maritime nuclear capabilities study with Core Power.

The technology remains under study, but the discussion comes as regional leaders look at how the Coastal Bend can meet growing electricity demands tied to industrial expansion.

Panelists acknowledged congestion on the power grid between the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend and pointed to transmission improvements and a mixture of generation sources as important components of supporting future manufacturing.

Building a Coastal Bend workforce

Thursday's State of the Port also focused heavily on making sure local residents are prepared to fill jobs created by new industrial investment.

Del Mar College President and CEO Dr. Mark Escamilla said the college served 22,717 students over the past year. The college is also expanding career outreach to elementary-age students to introduce vocational, technical, and higher-education opportunities earlier.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi President and CEO Dr. Kelly Miller said the university expects to surpass $75 million in annual research expenditures.

Miller said TAMU-CC placed more than 2,000 community interns over the past year and is working with the port on artificial intelligence and coastal-data research to examine operational vulnerabilities.

The university also received a $250,000 port grant to establish STEM and maritime programs for elementary-age students.

Leaders look toward the Coastal Bend's next seven years

State Rep. Todd Hunter told attendees he expects the Coastal Bend to become the fastest-growing economic zone in Texas within the next seven years, pointing to the combination of international trade, manufacturing, infrastructure and research.

Port leaders said turning that projected growth into long-term benefits for residents will depend on more than attracting billions of dollars in investment.

They encouraged businesses and community leaders to mentor students, support neighborhood schools and help first-generation college students build pathways into careers developing across the region.

For Guerra, the ultimate measurement of the port's growth is what it means for Coastal Bend families.

“It's really about our community, the people at home, the jobs, the food on the table, and be able to take care of families,” Guerra said. “The rising tide lifts all boats.”

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