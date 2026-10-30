One year later: A Corpus Christi landmark remembered

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For more than 60 years, it was part of the view, part of the drive and part of life in Corpus Christi.

One year ago today, that familiar view changed.

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After days of anticipation and weather delays, the center span of the old Harbor Bridge was finally lowered, marking a major step in the disappearance of one of Corpus Christi’s most recognizable landmarks.

Neighbors from across the Coastal Bend gathered near the Corpus Christi Water Gardens to watch history unfold.

Some brought lawn chairs. Others carried cameras and snacks. Parents brought their children, hoping to share a moment that would become part of the city’s history.

Among them was Carlos Lopez, who came with his son.

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“It’s everything that represents Corpus Christi,” Lopez said. “I was here on Monday and it was delayed, but I wanted to come back so we could witness this together.”Windy conditions had delayed the operation for several days. But when the weather finally cooperated, crews began the painstaking process of lowering the massive center span.

The operation took more than nine hours.

For those watching from the shoreline, however, the day was about more than the work happening over the water. It was a chance to say goodbye.

For generations, the old Harbor Bridge connected downtown Corpus Christi with the Northside and Portland. It became a defining part of the skyline and a familiar sight for residents traveling across the area.

Timothy Paris was among those who came out to witness the moment.

“I love this kind of history,” Paris said. “I’m a history buff, and this is something I’ll never forget.”Longtime resident Nancy Beyer also reflected on what the bridge meant to generations of Coastal Bend families.

“It’s historical, it’s a fabulous thing,” Beyer said. “It’s been part of our lives. We’ve been driving over this bridge all our lives.”For many residents, those memories are what remain a year later.

The bridge may have been made of steel and concrete, but for the people who spent decades driving across it, seeing it from the bayfront or recognizing its silhouette on the horizon, it became part of the identity of Corpus Christi.

At the time of the center span removal, some residents were already wondering whether they might be able to keep a piece of the bridge as a souvenir. The Texas Department of Transportation told KRIS 6 News it was working with Flatiron/Dragados to coordinate possible future options for residents to commemorate the structure.

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TxDOT also said at the time that the barge carrying the center span would be transported to a dock at the Port of Corpus Christi’s Inner Harbor.

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Now, one year after crowds watched the center span disappear from the skyline, the moment remains a milestone in the city's history.

The familiar span may be gone, but for the generations of people who crossed it, photographed it and grew up with it towering over Corpus Christi, the memories remain.

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