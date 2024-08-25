One woman shot and jailed in Downtown brawl Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A downtown fight left a 26-year-old woman in the hospital and jail after a man's stray bullet hit her in the leg while a fight was going on.

Officers were called to the 700 block of N. Chapparal St. at about 1:20 am Saturday after they got word that multiple shots had been fired and a person was lying in the road.

When police got to the scene a 26-year-old man was lying in the road with severe head injuries, but none of them were from gun shots.

While witness interviews were taking place a woman suspected to be involved arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing security cameras police put the puzzle together.

A fight broke out at a nearby establishment while the involved were leaving and it spilled out to the roadway. 26-year-old Jakob Martinez struck the victim several times with a gun. 23-year-old Serena Alonzo and 26-year-old Maria Alonzo were also seen beating on the victim while he was on the ground.

Witnesses tried to stop Martinez, but he fired off several shots from his gun, accidentally hitting Maria Alonzo in the leg.

Police were able to find Jakob Martinez and Serena Alonzo and arrest them.

26-year-old Maria Alonzo was placed under arrest once she was treated and medically cleared from the hospital.

Police say the weapon used was recovered.

All three were charged with aggravated assault /causes serious bodily injury.

There were several others involved in this incident. Some have been identified and some have not.

If you have any information on this incident that occurred downtown, you are urged to call the police at (361) 886-2840. Individuals that wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip via Crime Stoppers (361) 888-TIPS or (361-888-8477).

