One Shoreline Plaza scheduled for foreclosure auction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One Shoreline Plaza is scheduled for a foreclosure auction in October according to a notice of sale filed with the Nueces County Clerk.

That property, located at 800 North Shoreline Boulevard, is located downtown along the waterfront.

That property was originally secured by a $24 million loan in February 2015. According to the notice of sale, the borrower, One Shoreline Plaza LLC, defaulted on loan obligations.

The trustee's sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, at the Nueces County Courthouse.