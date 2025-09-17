Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiDowntown

Actions

One Shoreline Plaza scheduled for foreclosure auction

One Shoreline
KRIS 6 News
One Shoreline
One Shoreline
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — One Shoreline Plaza is scheduled for a foreclosure auction in October according to a notice of sale filed with the Nueces County Clerk.

That property, located at 800 North Shoreline Boulevard, is located downtown along the waterfront.

That property was originally secured by a $24 million loan in February 2015. According to the notice of sale, the borrower, One Shoreline Plaza LLC, defaulted on loan obligations.

The trustee's sale will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month