Officials to discuss Corpus Christi Army Depot job protection efforts Wednesday

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Nueces County Judge Connie Scott will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss efforts to protect jobs at the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

The 2:30 p.m. news conference at City Hall Council Chambers will also include representatives from the South Texas Military Task Force and the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

Corpus Christi Army Depot

Officials are expected to outline strategies to safeguard employment at the military facility, which is a significant economic driver for the region.

