Nueces County Sheriff's Office warns public about hazardous conditions at 1914 courthouse

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that the interior structure of the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse at 1111 North Mesquite Street is unstable, creating hazardous conditions.

Anyone who enters the property is considered to be criminally trespassing and will be arrested on sight by law enforcement.

The courthouse is routinely patrolled by Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies, and any trespassers will be prosecuted.

The public is urged not to attempt to enter the property.

If you're still interested in what it looks like in the Old Courthouse, KRIS 6 was given permission to film inside. Take a look.

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THE HISTORY OF THE NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE

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