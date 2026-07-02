Nueces County Republicans to host public reading of Declaration of Independence on July 4

The Nueces County Republican Party will host a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Friday, July 4, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Nueces County Courthouse.

The event, themed "Celebrate Freedom. Know Your Heritage," invites community members to participate in the tradition of public readings of the founding document.

Nueces County Republican Party

Public readings of the Declaration of Independence have been a Fourth of July tradition since the document's adoption in 1776. The first public reading took place in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776, and communities across the new nation quickly adopted the practice as an annual celebration.

Today, readings serve as both historical commemoration and civic education, helping ensure that each generation understands the foundations of American democracy. The Nueces County event joins hundreds of similar gatherings taking place in communities nationwide.

The free, family-friendly event welcomes all community members. Organizers encourage attendees to arrive early to secure seating.

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