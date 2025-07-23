Nueces County moves forward with demolition plans for 110-year-old courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has taken a significant step toward demolishing its historic courthouse. County commissioners voted unanimously today to approve a contract with Hanson Professional Services Incorporated.

The approval allows Hanson to enter the courthouse and develop a comprehensive demolition plan, which they will later present to county commissioners. If approved, the commissioners will then seek bids for the actual demolition work.

The decision comes after commissioners determined earlier this year that maintaining the structure, built in 1914, was financially unsustainable. Renovations would have cost up to $120 million.

COASTAL BEND HISTORY - THE 1914 NUECES COUNTY COURTHOUSE

