The historic 1914 Nueces County Courthouse - Part 1

Looking at the old Nueces County Courthouse today, it’s hard to imagine that it was once considered to be the finest courthouse in the state.

In August of 1913, Nueces County voters approved the sale of $250,000 in bonds to replace the aging and overcrowded “Hollub Courthouse” which had been built in 1875.

Washington, D.C. architect, Harvey L. Page, was hired to design the building, and Gordon-Kruger Construction was hired to build it. The site chosen for the new courthouse was occupied by the county’s first courthouse, built in 1853, and the Hollub Courthouse next door. Also on the site was the City Jail, built in 1892. All three buildings were demolished and ground was broken on St. Patrick’s Day 1914.

The six-story Classical Revival structure was built of reinforced concrete, faced with brick, and adorned with terra cotta trim. A majestic flight of stairs at the front entrance allowed visitors to enter the courthouse on the second floor. Ornate Ionic columns dominated the Mesquite Street entrance, above which were four statues representing “Courage”, “Temperance”, “Wisdom”, and “Justice”.

The central portion of the building was flanked by three wings extending out from the north, south, and east sides. All of the building materials would come from inside the state of Texas with the exception of roofing tiles “imported” from Kansas and interior marble from Georgia.

Each of the six floors of the building would have a specific function. The bottom floor would be used for storage and mechanical equipment. County courts and offices for county officials would occupy the second floor. The third floor was reserved for three district counts, and more county offices were located on the fourth floor. Unique to this courthouse was the location of the county jail on the top two floors of the courthouse. The building was equipped with electric elevators, steam heat, a vacuuming system, and every convenience and amenity found in a modern building.

The new courthouse was completed in record time, opening its doors for business on January 1, 1915. A Caller article described the imposing new building in this way: "Viewed from the bay, the new building poses as an empress sitting on her throne, with her courtiers, the city of Corpus Christi, lying at her feet. The new building is majestic; it would be hard to find another word in which to express fully the royal aspect of the structure."

Apparently, others in the state felt the same way about this new courthouse. That year, in a statewide competition, the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs declared the Nueces County Courthouse grounds the most beautiful in the state. The Courthouse won the “Arthur Everts Award” award 5 years in a row for “The Finest Courthouse and Grounds in the State of Texas”, and was allowed to keep the silver awards cup permanently.

Over the next 63 years after opening, the 1914 Nueces County Courthouse was the center of all things legal in Corpus Christi and Nueces County. It’s where we all went to pay taxes, obtain marriage licenses and license plates, transfer titles, obtain a divorce, probate a will, and serve on a jury. The building was always crowded with activity.

It did not take long for the growing county to need more space despite the enormous size of the courthouse.

In 1930, famed local architect Morris Levy was hired to design a new wing on the west (back) side of the building. Built at a cost of $150,000, the new wing provided additional space for the jail, the county clerk’s office, Constable, County Surveyor, and other offices.

The courthouse was also the scene of numerous memorable events throughout its long history.

During the 1919 hurricane, it saved the lives of many downtown residents who sought refuge in the building. Its basement also served as a temporary morgue for dozens of storm victims. Many high profile trials were conducted in its courtrooms, and there were some memorable, and embarrassing, jailbreaks. In 1963, the courthouse was the setting for scenes in an episode of the popular television series, “Route 66”.

As majestic as the courthouse was when built, it was beginning to show its age by the mid-1950’s. Bricks and ornate masonry were routinely falling from the building and the county was in serious need of additional office and courtroom space. The once progressive jail was now outdated and in need of a major renovation. Construction of a new courthouse was discussed by the Commissioners Court but ruled out due to its exorbitant cost of $5 million.

The Court decided to call a bond election for $2.7 million to renovate the building and construct a two-story annex nearby. The renovation would completely alter the outside of the building in an effort to “modernize” the appearance. Nueces County voters turned down the proposal. In 1961, a two-story annex was constructed by O. J. Beck and Sons on the northeast lawn of the courthouse for $66,000. It would mainly serve as a Central Jury Room. Meanwhile, the main courthouse building continued to deteriorate. Ugly wooden canopies had to be erected at all of the courthouse entrances to protect the public from falling masonry! And a lack of adequate space had become critical. The county tax office and the office of County Auditor had already been moved out of the courthouse and into other buildings due to overcrowding.

In August 1972, County Commissioners again called for a bond election, asking voters to approve $14.5 million for a totally new courthouse to be built on the Bluff. This time, voters approved.

Groundbreaking for the new uptown courthouse took place on May 28, 1974. After the new courthouse and jail complex were completed in 1977, county offices began packing for the move into the new building.

The last official day for county employees in the old 1914 courthouse was July 29, 1977. On that day a group photo of current and former employees who had worked in the courthouse was taken on the East front stairs and lawn. The historic photo is a who’s who of prominent Nueces County judges, Commissioners, lawyers, law enforcement, and other long-time county employees.

Three weeks later, the old courthouse went up for sale. On August 27, 1977, County Purchasing Agent Herbert Esse was authorized to conduct an auction on the front steps of the courthouse, calling for bids starting at $500,000. Not a single bid on the building was made.

In July of 1976, the 1914 Courthouse was placed on the “National Register of Historic Places”. The designation would allow the county to apply for federal grants toward restoration of the structure. Despite that designation, County Judge Bob Barnes and a majority of the County Commissioners were in no mood to hold onto the building. They had already voted to demolish the old courthouse if no buyer could be found. Meanwhile, a group that called itself the “Friends of the Courthouse” was determined to save and restore the historic building by pressuring the Commissioners Court to apply for federal grants. Despite the pressure, on December 1, 1976, the Court decided not to apply for the grants.

The fight to save the 1914 Courthouse was on!

