Nueces County awards $1.3M contract to demolish historic 1914 Courthouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners Court voted Wednesday unanimously to award the contract for asbestos abatement and demolition of the historic 1914 Nueces County Courthouse to Camacho Demolition LLC for $1,308,441.

The action followed a motion awarding the contract and authorizing execution once all insurance, paperwork, and related requirements are complete. The agreement is contingent upon review and approval by the county attorney’s office. Commissioners structured the approval so the contract will not need to return to the court for later ratification.

Once paperwork is finalized, the contractor will have approximately 130 days to complete the work. Officials described the award as the culmination of years of effort on a project long constrained by structural and safety concerns.

Commissioner Mike Pusley of Precinct 1, whose precinct includes the courthouse, seconded the motion after working extensively on the project. County Judge Connie Scott made the motion. Both were publicly thanked during the meeting for shepherding the process, including securing funding through the downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ).

“This is a bittersweet moment, but the time has come,” county Judge Scott said, acknowledging the emotional weight of losing the century-old building after decades of preservation attempts. Officials reiterated their appreciation for community efforts to save the structure, but said demolition had become the only viable path forward for the site and the community.

The competitive bidding process began earlier when the county opened seven bids for IFB 3345-26. Base bids ranged from roughly $1.18 million to more than $5.8 million. Camacho’s figure placed it among the lower responsive bids within the range engineers projected. Officials noted that multiple competitive bids benefited taxpayers.

Juan A. Pimentel, the county’s public works director, will oversee the project, working with Commissioner Pusley. Hanson Engineering, under engineering director Paul Pilarczyk, will provide engineering review: all work must pass through Hanson before proceeding.

The county has imposed strict controls on the site. No materials—bricks, architectural fragments, or other pieces—may leave the property except those designated for proper disposal. Officials have repeatedly warned that they will not accommodate public requests for souvenirs. A state antiquities permit governs potential salvage. The county submitted a list and photographs of specific items it hopes to preserve and protect, though there is no guarantee that fragile elements of a building this old can be saved. One missing sundial, gone for more than a year, remains a point of local interest.

Camacho Demolition representatives were present at the Wednesday meeting. Commissioners thanked the firm and expressed confidence in a timely, problem-free execution of the work.

Demolition is expected to begin after the first of the year, with completion projected by March or April at the latest. Officials said they will next focus on determining the future use of the cleared land.

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