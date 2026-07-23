Northbound I-37 ramp closure near US 181 to impact Corpus Christi commuters for up to 4 weeks

A major highway ramp closure is set to impact commuters in the Corpus Christi area for up to four weeks beginning July 23.

Starting at 6 a.m. that day, the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 37 toward northbound US 181 and the Martin Luther King Drive frontage road toward the loop ramp for southbound State Highway 286 will be closed through mid-August. The extended closure is necessary to continue restoration work and complete the final alignment of IH 37.

TAKE A DRIVE OF THE 4-WEEK DETOUR

A new detour to get from Downtown to US 181

Detour route

Transportation officials will have message boards in place to guide drivers through a designated detour. Motorists traveling from the Bayfront and Downtown areas who need to reach northbound US 181 toward Portland or southbound SH 286 to the Crosstown Expressway should:

Continue along northbound IH 37

Take the Port Avenue/Nueces Bay exit

Make a U-turn at Nueces Bay

Merge onto southbound IH 37 to access the direct connector ramps

Safety reminders

Officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and be aware of the long-term ramp closure, consider using alternate routes when possible, follow all traffic control devices, reduce speed in work zones, and allow extra travel time.

The construction work is weather-dependent and could be subject to delays if conditions are unfavorable.

The closure represents a significant phase in the ongoing IH 37 restoration project, which aims to improve traffic flow and infrastructure in one of Corpus Christi's busiest highway corridors. The four-week timeline reflects the complexity of the work required to complete the highway's final alignment.

Commuters are advised to stay updated on traffic conditions and consider adjusting their travel schedules to avoid peak congestion periods during the closure.

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