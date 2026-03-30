Memorial ride scheduled to honor Corpus Christi legend Ronnie 'Mr. Pointy Boots' Mathis

A memorial ride is scheduled for April 4 at Water Edge Park to honor the life of Ronald Mathis, the Corpus Christi Westside legend known as Ronnie "Mr. Pointy Boots."

Mathis died on March 19 after a battle with Stage 4 prostate cancer and a brain tumor.

Participants will meet at 4 p.m., and the ride will officially begin at 4:30 p.m. Local groups associated with the event include Los Homies Bike Crew, Corpitos Cruzers Bikes N Brew, and the Big Bertha Foundation.

"Ride in honor, style, and respect," event organizers said.

Corpitos Cruzers

Mathis developed a passion for fashion early on, partly inspired by his twin brother Donnie. He turned it into a signature look that included towering cowboy hats, jewel-toned suits he crafted himself, and his famous long-toed pointy boots.

He often rode around town on an electric bike, stopping at community events to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

"I had a plan, it wasn't just style. I had a plan. I really didn't want to die a nobody," Mathis said.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mathis embodied pride, resilience, and community spirit for decades. He inspired local artist Allison Schuchs to paint his portrait, which now hangs in the American Bank Center.

"He was a beautiful person with a beautiful heart," friends and family said.

Mathis was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer that spread throughout his body. He later developed a brain tumor that left him bedridden.

"It ain't sad, I did all I could," Mathis said.

In January 2026, Mathis fulfilled a final wish by marrying his partner of 25 years, Susan Mendez Mathis. Friend and fellow veteran Judge Joe Benavides arranged the emotional at-home bedside ceremony.

Mathis died surrounded by family and his wife. Funeral services were held at Calvary Baptist Church, with burial at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

His family established a GoFundMe to honor him with a fitting homegoing service.

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