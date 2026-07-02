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Los Palominos to perform in Corpus Christi this September

Los Palominos
Hilliard Center
Los Palominos are coming to Corpus Christi Sept. 26! Grab your tickets now!
Los Palominos
Posted

Grammy-winning Tejano group Los Palominos will bring their 35th Anniversary Documentary Tour to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

The performance begins at 7:00 PM at Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM, starting at $49. They are available online at Ticketmaster.com and HilliardCenter.com, or in person at the Arena Box Office.

A venue presale runs Monday, July 6, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, using the password PAL35. Presale tickets are available online only.

VIP Meet & Greet add-ons are available for $100, with limited availability.

The tour celebrates 35 years of music, culture, and performances from one of Tejano music's most influential and award-winning groups. The show features timeless hits, fan favorites, exclusive documentary content, and special moments reflecting on the band's journey from South Texas pioneers to Grammy-winning icons. The Corpus Christi stop is part of a limited Texas tour.

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