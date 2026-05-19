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La Retama Central Library closes for flooring installation; reopens June 2

La Retama Library
KRIS 6 News
La Retama Library
Posted

The La Retama Central Library on Comanche Street is temporarily closed for the installation of new flooring.

Officials say the closure is a safety precaution due to potentially harmful fumes from a concrete sealant.

While the central location is shut down, visitors can go to the McDonald Library on Greenwood Drive or the Neyland Library on Carmel Parkway instead.

The La Retama Central Library is expected to reopen Tuesday, June 2.

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