'Jugging': The growing theft trend targeting shoppers and bank customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police warn residents about criminals who watch and follow victims from financial institutions and stores before stealing their valuables.

A growing crime trend called "jugging" is putting shoppers and bank customers at risk, with seven cases already reported this year in Corpus Christi.

Jugging is a type of auto burglary that typically occurs after someone leaves a financial institution like a bank or ATM. However, these crimes can also happen after visits to electronics stores, jewelry stores, or other retail locations where valuable items are purchased.

"They set up their own surveillance and will look for citizens that are going and buying commodities they're looking for or taking out cash," said Bryan Hager, Lieutenant with CCPD Auto Theft Task Force.

The criminal, known as a "lurker," watches potential victims from afar, waiting for the perfect moment to strike when the person is distracted.

"Say a citizen has to go to a restaurant, the thief will wait for the person to get out of the car and will commit a burglary to the car and take the items they want out," Hager said.

These crimes are typically quick "snatch and dash" operations, with perpetrators often leaving town immediately afterward to target another community.

"They leave town and they're gone and will go hit another town," Hager said.

Currently, jugging is classified as a misdemeanor in Texas, but that could change soon. House Bill 1902, which has advanced to the Texas House, would reclassify jugging as a felony.

Corpus Christi reported 14 jugging incidents last year, with seven cases already recorded this year, including one just last week.

Police recommend several precautions to avoid becoming a victim:

Always lock your vehicle

Don't leave large sums of money or expensive items in your car after purchasing them

Either take valuables with you or go straight home to secure them

Trust your instincts if something feels suspicious

If you believe you're being followed, authorities advise calling the police immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

