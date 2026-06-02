Jim Gaffigan coming to Corpus Christi's Selena Auditorium in November

Jim Gaffigan will bring The Lone Star Shuffle 2026 Tour to Corpus Christi on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM and start at $53.75. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or HilliardCenter.com, or in person at the Arena Box Office.

A venue presale runs Thursday, June 4, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM using the password COMEDY.

Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist known for his observational humor.

His 11th special, The Skinny, premiered on Hulu in 2024 as the streamer's first original stand-up special for its comedy vertical, Hularious, and garnered almost 100 million clip views online. He has released a total of 16 comedy albums.

Gaffigan ranks in the top 10 on Forbes' most recent comedy list and among the top 10 earning comedians on Pollstar. He released his 10th comedy special, Dark Pale, in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. Dark Pale received critical praise, with The New York Times calling it "his best yet."

Gaffigan performed a co-headlining tour with Jerry Seinfeld on a sold-out multi-city arena run and in May 2024 sold out 2 shows at The Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. He also starred in Broadway's All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich, directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers.

Gaffigan is currently on his Everything is Wonderful stand-up comedy tour. For more information on tour dates, visit jimgaffigan.com/tour-dates.

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