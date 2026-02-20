Iwo Jima commemoration ceremony honors Greatest Generation veterans in Corpus Christi Saturday

The City of Corpus Christi will honor the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima with a commemoration ceremony Saturday at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at 222 South Shoreline Boulevard and is hosted by the City of Corpus Christi and the Mayor's Committee on Veteran Affairs.

The event will feature a POW/MIA Missing Man Table, a parade of colors, representatives from veterans' organizations and remarks from dignitaries. Martin Longoria, Chairman of the Mayor's Committee on Veteran Affairs, is organizing the ceremony.

The commemoration serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude to honor the commitment and sacrifices made by veterans of the Greatest Generation and recognize the lasting impact of their contributions in history.

The Battle of Iwo Jima was fought from February 19 to March 26, 1945, during World War II. The battle was one of the bloodiest in the Pacific Theater, with American forces ultimately securing the strategic island after 36 days of intense fighting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.