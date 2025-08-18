Islander Pavilion at McCaughn Park closing for lighting upgrades next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islander Pavilion at McCaughn Park in Corpus Christi will temporarily close for lighting improvements starting Monday.

The pavilion, located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. from August 18 through August 20, weather permitting.

KRIS 6

During the closure period, the facility will remain open to the public from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The pavilion is a popular spot for basketball and various fitness activities during evenings and weekends.

The improvement project will replace existing lighting with energy-efficient LED fixtures to enhance visibility and functionality for users.

KRIS 6

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department says they will provide updates if there are any changes to the schedule or scope of work.

For more information about programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

