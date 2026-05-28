IH 37 southbound ramps closing in Corpus Christi this weekend

Drivers heading into the Bayfront and Downtown areas of Corpus Christi will face overnight lane closures and long-term ramp closures on Interstate Highway 37 beginning this weekend.

On Friday, May 29, all southbound IH 37 mainlanes will close from US 181 to N. Chaparral Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Beginning Saturday, May 30, and continuing through July, southbound IH 37 entrance ramps from northbound SH 286 and southbound US 181 to the Bayfront and Downtown areas will be closed for up to eight weeks. The long-term ramp closures are necessary to continue realignment and restoration along IH 37.

Drivers coming from northbound SH 286 who need to access southbound IH 37 should take the connector ramp for northbound IH 37, exit immediately at Nueces Bay Blvd., and make a U-turn to access the entrance ramp for southbound IH 37.

Drivers coming from southbound US 181 who need to access southbound IH 37 should follow the same detour: take the connector ramp for northbound IH 37, exit immediately at Nueces Bay Blvd., and make a U-turn to access the entrance ramp for southbound IH 37.

Message boards will be in place to assist motorists with navigating detour routes for both the overnight mainlane closure and the long-term ramp closures.

Access to Staples Street and the Uptown area will remain unaffected during the long-term ramp closures.

Motorists are urged to plan an alternate route, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones. All work is weather permitting.

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