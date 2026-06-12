IH 37 southbound lanes to close overnight Friday between US 181 and N Chaparral Street

All southbound IH 37 mainlanes will close from US 181 to N Chaparral Street beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, through 6 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Message boards will be in place to assist motorists with navigating detour routes.

Motorists traveling southbound on IH 37 from the Calallen area will be detoured to take the connector ramp for southbound SH 286, exit at Morgan Avenue, and turn left to navigate toward the Bayfront and Downtown areas.

Motorists traveling southbound on US 181 from North Beach and Portland will be detoured to continue along southbound SH 286, exit at Morgan Avenue, and turn left to navigate toward the Bayfront and Downtown areas.

Motorists traveling northbound on SH 286 will be detoured to take the Agnes/Laredo Street exit to navigate toward the Bayfront and Downtown areas.

Access to Staples Street and the Uptown area will remain unaffected during the temporary mainlane closure.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the temporary mainlane closure, plan an alternate route, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones. All work is weather permitting.

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